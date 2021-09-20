James Rodriguez set for Qatar switch

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times, Everton’s James Rodriguez is in Qatar at the moment. The attacking midfielder is apparently negotiating a potential transfer to Al-Rayyan, currently managed by former France international Laurent Blanc.

Rodriguez is in his final year of contract with Everton, and the Merseysiders are looking to sell at this point, rather than risk losing his services for free next summer. The club are optimistic that an agreement will be reached soon, and prepared to pay off some of his remaining wages to help get it done.

Everton tried to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto this summer and they offered Rodriguez as a part of a proposed deal, but the talks eventually collapsed and nothing came of the whole business.

The 30-year-old Colombian arrived at Goodison Park from Real Madrid in 2020 and scored six and assisted nine goals in 26 appearances in all competitions last term. He was brought in at a specific request of Carlo Ancelotti, the Everton manager at the time, but the return of the experienced Italian tactician to Real Madrid this summer apparently left Rodriguez without anyone who wants him at Everton.

The club need to improve their financial situation and they see Rodriguez’s predicament as a good reason to get his £10 million per year off their wage bill. Quite apart from that, current boss Rafa Benitez has devised a system which doesn’t allow for a player to roam behind the attacking line with the freedom Rodriguez requires to produce his best football.